67th Annual Parade of Homes

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you’re looking to buy or build a new home, or just want to see what the latest innovative designer trends are, you’ll want to mark your calendars. Danna Markland, CEO of the Home and Building Association of Richmond talked about the designer homes you will see. This annual event starts Saturday, October 6th and goes every weekend through Sunday, October 28th. For more information, you can visitwww.richmondparadeofhomes.com/2018. They are also on social media atwww.facebook.com/paradeofhomes. Plus, after taking the tour, you’ll be able to vote on your favorite house for the People’s Choice Award by texting 581-500-0799.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE HOME BUILDING ASSOCIATION OF RICHMOND’S PARADE OF HOMES}