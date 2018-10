RICHMOND, Va. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and all month long we will be featuring topics related to the complex disease. Dr. Kandace McGuire, from VCU Massey Cancer Center, stopped by our studio and filled us in on what you need to know if you’ve been recently diagnosed with breast cancer. For more information you can call 877-462-7739 (877- 4MASSEY) or visit www.masseycancercenter.org