RICHMOND, Va. – Dr. Stacey Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation along with Clara Mintz stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on an upcoming event to help raise proceeds and awareness for the disease. The 3rd Annual “Tour De Midnight Bike Ride” happens Saturday, October 13th at Midnight Brewery in Rockville, Virginia. For more information you can visit https://www.epilepsyva.com/