Stone Brewery moves annual homebrewer competition from West Coast to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Stone Brewing and the American Homebrewers Association have been bringing their homebrewing competition to the West Coast every year for the past decade – until now.

The duo announced Wednesday that the Stone Homebrew Competition & AHA Rally will be held at Stone Brewery in Richmond, marking the event’s East Coast debut after 10 years in San Diego. The 2018 event will take place on Nov. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event honors and highlights the Mid-Atlantic region’s 20 best homebrewers in a competition judged by attendees as well as Stone’s brewers and co-founders. The competition’s winning brew is then packaged and released around the world via Stone’s global distribution network – encompassing all 50 states as well as 40 countries.

“I was a passionate homebrewer myself when I first met Greg Koch,” said Steve Wagner, Stone Brewing president & co-founder. “When we realized we had a mutual interest in craft beer, we did some homebrewing together before co-founding Stone. We’re now the nation’s 8th largest independent craft brewery, but we’ve never let go of our artisanal roots. We embrace the spirit of collaboration and we take inspiration from those who share our passions. By throwing this competition, we not only have the privilege of elevating a homebrewer’s beer to an international audience, but personally, I find inspiration in the participants’ creativity and knowledge of the craft. It’s one of my favorite days of the year, and I can’t wait to see what the East Coast has to offer!”