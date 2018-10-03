Stay Connected with Seniors

RICHMOND, Va. - Many seniors would prefer to age in place and spend their golden years in the home that is familiar and full of memories. Family Safety Expert Alison Jacobson shared a few smart home technologies with us that can help make it easier for seniors to stay in place. For more information you can visit www.cox.com
