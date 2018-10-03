RICHMOND, Va. - Many college graduates leave school with a degree, and a hefty amount of student loan debt. Lorraine Santa Lucia, President of Scholarship Sharing, stopped by to share with us how she graduated from college debt free and you can too. The 6th Annual Scholarship and College Fair at Virginia Wesleyan University is Saturday, October 13th from 12pm to 5pm. Admission is FREE, but pre-registration is suggested. For more information you can visit www.scholarshipsharing.org
