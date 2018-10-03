Salt Water Etching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The RVA MakerFest is just around the corner and Mandy Brown and James Doherty from the LibraryBots stopped by to share a fun preview of the event. Mandy and James taught Host Greg McQuade how to create a alt water etching. The RVA MakerFest is Saturday, October 6th from 10 am to 5 pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. For more information you can visit www.rvamakerfest.com