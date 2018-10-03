Dozens of new restaurants are about to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Few things in Richmond are as cult-followed as the openings of new local restaurants. Read on to find a solid list of what you can expect to open in and around Richmond over the next couple of months. Tell us where you would like “Lunch Break with Robey Martin” to showcase next.

Bar Solita

A Mediterranean concept by RVA Hospitality (the group behind Tarrant’s and Tarrant’s West) opens Friday, October 5 at 123 W. Broad St.

Benny’s (Continental Divide)

Pizza hailing from Blacksburg,Virginia on the corner of Davis and Main in the Fan.

Bingo

A bar arcade concept by Jason Alley, Michelle Jones, and Jay Bayer (Comfort, Saison, etc.) close to opening on Broad Street in Scott’s Addition

Black Market Barbecue

A barbecue spot by Spoonbread’s Michael Hall at 105 N. Robinson St.

Bon Air Provisions

A re-brand with the help of the pair behind J.M Stock Provisions.

Branch & Vine

A re-brand from Branch and Vine

Brewer’s Waffles

Waffles and milkshakes by Ajay Brewer of Brewer’s Cafe at 1309 and 1311 Hull Street

Casa del Barco – Chesterfield Towne Center

The third location for Housepetality Family, who also own The Boathouse

Cobra Cabana

A neighborhood bar concept at the former Black Sheep restaurant located at 901 W. Marshall St.

Dixie Bell’s

Burgers and chicken at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Don’t Look Back

A third iteration of the lauded Nate’s Taco Truck taco at 7524 Forest Hill Ave.

Fatty Smokes BBQ Joint

Eat Restaurant Partners tenth restaurant at 326 E. Broad St.

Fire & Hops

A restaurant from the owner of Sergio’s restaurant in Midlothian at 1 N. Belmont

First Watch

A Florida-based breakfast and lunch cafe located in the old Bertucci’s building in Short Pump

Grisette

A French bouchon by Andy McClure of Citizen Burger Bar and Donnie Glass at 401 N. 27th Street

Habit Burger

Burger joint slated for a Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Hot Chick

The old River City Diner turned fried chicken spot, 11th restaurant by Eat Restaurant Partners

La Bodega

In the old Lunchonette, a fast casual hangout at 104 E. 18th St

Latitude Seafood

Stony Point Shopping Center

Nama

New restaurant by Mel Oza, previously of Curry Craft and Kunal Shaw, Kabana and Belle, at 13-15 W. Broad St.

Oak & Apple

Historical Restaurant Concepts, the folks behind Postbellum and Station 2 is opening a BBq spot at 1814 E. Main St.

Pig And Brew

Group behind Inner City Blues Carolina BBQ in the East End opening at 1313 Hull St.

Shrimp Shack

Chesterfield Towne Center, the first location for Housepetality Family, who also owns The Boathouse (s)

Soul Taco

A Mexican-inspired restaurant at 321 N. 2nd St

Switch

New cocktail bar by Mel Oza, previously of Curry Craft and Kunal Shaw, Kabana and Belle, at 13-15 W. Broad St.

Taste Unlimited

Eighth location at 5706 Grove Avenue

The Butterbean Market & Cafe

A neighborhood market, second restaurant from Michael and Laura Hild at 1204 Hull St. The pair also plan to open two breweries, Manastoh and Dogtown Brewing.