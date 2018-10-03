Dozens of new restaurants are about to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Few things in Richmond are as cult-followed as the openings of new local restaurants. Read on to find a solid list of what you can expect to open in and around Richmond over the next couple of months. Tell us where you would like “Lunch Break with Robey Martin” to showcase next.
Bar Solita
A Mediterranean concept by RVA Hospitality (the group behind Tarrant’s and Tarrant’s West) opens Friday, October 5 at 123 W. Broad St.
Benny’s (Continental Divide)
Pizza hailing from Blacksburg,Virginia on the corner of Davis and Main in the Fan.
Bingo
A bar arcade concept by Jason Alley, Michelle Jones, and Jay Bayer (Comfort, Saison, etc.) close to opening on Broad Street in Scott’s Addition
Black Market Barbecue
A barbecue spot by Spoonbread’s Michael Hall at 105 N. Robinson St.
Bon Air Provisions
A re-brand with the help of the pair behind J.M Stock Provisions.
Branch & Vine
A re-brand from Branch and Vine
Brewer’s Waffles
Waffles and milkshakes by Ajay Brewer of Brewer’s Cafe at 1309 and 1311 Hull Street
Casa del Barco – Chesterfield Towne Center
The third location for Housepetality Family, who also own The Boathouse
Cobra Cabana
A neighborhood bar concept at the former Black Sheep restaurant located at 901 W. Marshall St.
Dixie Bell’s
Burgers and chicken at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd.
Don’t Look Back
A third iteration of the lauded Nate’s Taco Truck taco at 7524 Forest Hill Ave.
Fatty Smokes BBQ Joint
Eat Restaurant Partners tenth restaurant at 326 E. Broad St.
Fire & Hops
A restaurant from the owner of Sergio’s restaurant in Midlothian at 1 N. Belmont
First Watch
A Florida-based breakfast and lunch cafe located in the old Bertucci’s building in Short Pump
Grisette
A French bouchon by Andy McClure of Citizen Burger Bar and Donnie Glass at 401 N. 27th Street
Habit Burger
Burger joint slated for a Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Hot Chick
The old River City Diner turned fried chicken spot, 11th restaurant by Eat Restaurant Partners
La Bodega
In the old Lunchonette, a fast casual hangout at 104 E. 18th St
Latitude Seafood
Stony Point Shopping Center
Nama
New restaurant by Mel Oza, previously of Curry Craft and Kunal Shaw, Kabana and Belle, at 13-15 W. Broad St.
Oak & Apple
Historical Restaurant Concepts, the folks behind Postbellum and Station 2 is opening a BBq spot at 1814 E. Main St.
Pig And Brew
Group behind Inner City Blues Carolina BBQ in the East End opening at 1313 Hull St.
Shrimp Shack
Chesterfield Towne Center, the first location for Housepetality Family, who also owns The Boathouse (s)
Soul Taco
A Mexican-inspired restaurant at 321 N. 2nd St
Switch
New cocktail bar by Mel Oza, previously of Curry Craft and Kunal Shaw, Kabana and Belle, at 13-15 W. Broad St.
Taste Unlimited
Eighth location at 5706 Grove Avenue
The Butterbean Market & Cafe
A neighborhood market, second restaurant from Michael and Laura Hild at 1204 Hull St. The pair also plan to open two breweries, Manastoh and Dogtown Brewing.