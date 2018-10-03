× Resident displaced after home fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One resident has been displaced after a fire broke out in the home of an attic on Willow Glen Lane.

Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 9700 block of Willow Glen Lane after a passerby noticed a fire coming from a home and alerted the occupant to evacuate.

The fire – which was so hot that it completely burned away large portions of the roof and melted the siding on a neighbor’s home – was extinguished by the crews. No citizens were injured during the blaze but one firefighter had to be transported to an area hospital for heat exhaustion like symptoms.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and the displaced resident is being assisted by the Red Cross.