Burned in Halloween pumpkin accident, Virginia Beach girl is now ‘loving life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Chloe Garcia is "loving life" her mom told WTKR.

The second grader's big smile makes it easier to miss the scars on her face.

Three years ago, the then-four-year-old girl suffered first and second degree burns to her face, neck and hands during a pumpkin lighting accident.

It was a few days before Halloween 2015 and Chloe's family was lighting a pumpkin. Chloe's mom said a flash fire blew out and burned her daughter.

Chloe was in intensive care at the hospital for days. She's undergone more than a dozen surgeries since then.

"(She) is loving life as a girl her age should," Melanie Garcia told WTKR.

Chloe has had multiple laser treatments to flatten her scars. Those treatments have been reduce to one a year.

"We could not have asked for better staff and treatment (at Shriners Hospitals for Children)," Melanie added.

Mom said Chloe wanted to be a doctor because of the positive experience she's had during the healing process.

Now, the family wants others to know Chloe's story and the dangers that can happen while lighting a pumpkin. These days, they stick to painting the outside, but for those who want to carve and light their pumpkins, Melanie suggests lighting a candle or tea lamp before putting it inside.