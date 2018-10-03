Suicide on steps of Richmond courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man shot and killed himself on the front steps of the John Marshall Courthouse, a Richmond Police spokesman said.

Richmond Police indicated the Richmond Sheriff’s office has secured the scene following the shooting.

There was no initial indication as to whether the person who committed suicide came from inside the courthouse.

The John Marshall Courthouse, which is located along the 400 block of N. 9th Street in downtown Richmond, will be closed for the rest of the day.

