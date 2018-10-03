I-95 lanes reopen following tractor-trailer accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police reopened all lanes of Interstate 95 Wednesday morning after an hours-long cleanup following an overnight tractor-trailer crash.

The crash was reported at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes at mile marker 59.5, just north of Ruffin Mill Road.

The tractor-trailer flipped on its side, smashed through the guard rail, and slid into the woods.

Emergency crews rescued the driver who was trapped inside the tractor-trailer.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

All lanes of Interstate 95 reopened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.