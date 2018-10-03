× Hanover school bus involved in head-on crash; students evaluated at scene

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover County school bus was involved in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Beaverdam.

The driver of a work van that collided with the school bus had to be extricated from the van, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

That driver suffered serious injuries, Burkett reported.

Eight students on the school bus and the school bus driver were uninjured, but still being evaluated at the crash scene, Hanover Schools spokesperson Chris Whitley confirmed.

The students were on their way to Liberty Middle and Patrick Henry High School.

The crash was reported at Landmark Cedar Road and Old Ridge Road in Beaverdam.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The road is expected to be closed most of the morning.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.