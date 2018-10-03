Grocery store employee shot during attempted armed robbery in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Virginia Beach Police are looking for three suspects from an attempted robbery and shooting at a Harris Teeter, that injured one store employee.

According to police, three black men entered the grocery store on Wednesday morning around 12:45 a.m. and attempted to rob the store.

The robbery was unsuccessful and the suspects left on foot, WTKR reports.

Responding police officers located a male employee inside the store, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All three male suspects were wearing masks on their faces. Police said one man was armed with a gun.

After an initial investigation police released a picture of a man they said is a person of interest. They are looking for the man who was last seen in a grey t-shirt with what looks to be headphones around his neck.

Harris Teeter announced they will be changing the hours for this location, effective immediately. The new hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

Detectives ask that anyone with information on this incident call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.