Video shows man climbing onto table to peep into Richmond bathroom

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police shared video taken from outside a Richmond home that appeared to show a man attempting to peep into a bathroom window . Police asked for help identifying the man "believed to be a suspect in a peeping tom incident."

The video was recorded at about 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25, according to police.

"[He] is seen on surveillance footage looking into windows in the back of a residence in the 4200 block of Folsom Road," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The victim told police the suspect also climbed onto a folding table and attempted to look into the bathroom window at the residence."

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 30-40 years of age. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, jeans, and dark shoes. He had a moustache at the time of the incident.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the identity of this suspect to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.