Police: Chesterfield man lives around the corner from bank he robbed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield man arrested for robbing the SunTrust Bank at 12020 Iron Bridge Road on Monday afternoon lives around the corner from the crime scene.

Damon T. Powell, 46, of East Booker Boulevard, walked into the bank branch around 12:50 p.m. Monday and handed the teller a note that demanded money, according to police.

“No weapon was displayed during the robbery, but the note indicated the suspect had a weapon,” a Chesterfield Police spokesman said.

No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

After police released surveillance images from inside the bank, officers were able to identify Powell.

“Detectives obtained warrants for Powell for robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon with a violent offense,” the police spokesperson continued.”Powell was located and arrested without incident with the assistance of the FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force.”

He was booked in Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

His home is located about half a mile from the bank.