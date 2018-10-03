× Missing for months: Police need help finding Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are issued an alert Wednesday for a woman who has been missing for months.

Ashley Lynn Huddleston, also known as “Nicole,” was last seen February 7.

A family member reported her missing on February 20.

“Huddleston, 31, is described as a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair, but she has been known to change the color of her hair. She has a tattoo on her left foot,” according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson. “[She] is currently wanted in another jurisdiction for a misdemeanor offense [and] is known to frequent hotels and motels in the Richmond area.”

Anyone with information about Huddleston’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.