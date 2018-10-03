Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The mission of “Art for the Journey” is to overcome barriers and transform lives through creating art. Cindy Paullin and Jamie Wigginton shared the exciting details about their upcoming event, “The Road Less Traveled:” A Gala Thursday, October 11th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the University of Richmond Jepson Alumni Center. CBS 6 Anchor Greg McQuade will emcee the event. For more information you can visit www.artforthejourney.org