RICHMOND, Va. - Nearly 30,000 people living in Central Virginia are living with some type of heart disease. Richmond Heart Walk Chair and Chief Financial Officer of VCU Health Melinda Hancock filled us in on the annual walk and how you can get involved. The 2018 Richmond Heart Walk is Saturday, October 6th at the Innsbrook Pavilion. Activites for the event begin at 8:30 am and the Walk starts at 10 am. The event is FREE and open to the public. For more information you can visit www.richmondvaheatwalk.org
{THIS SEGMENT FOR THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION RICHMOND HEART WALK IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH AND BON SECOURS}