A List Events: Walk Against Hunger & Wine Women & Shoes

RICHMOND, Va.–

Saturday, Oct. 6

For 42 years, the “Walk Against Hunger” has helped The Hope Center and its programs in Petersburg. That includes a food pantry, daily lunch program and utilities assistance for people in need in Petersburg. Organizer P.T. Taylor was looking for a driving force to bring people of different backgrounds and races together and started the walk. The Walk Against Hunger is Saturday, October 6, it kicks off at 10 am , at Poplar Lawn Park in Petersburg. Registration starts at 8:30 am. The walk is in Partnership with the Downtown Churches United. CBS 6 is a proud Sponsor of the event. For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.dcuhopecenter.org

Wine Women & Shoes Sunday, Oct. 7

at the Hilton Richmond Hotel and Spa at Short Pump from 2-6 PM for an afternoon of shopping and wine tasting, all for a good cause. The event is hosted by Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation and proceeds will benefit Bon Secours Forensic Nursing, which is celebrating 25 years helping victims of abuse. Participants can sip fine wines, shop the latest styles of shoes and accessories, bid on deluxe auction items, enjoy a high-energy fashion show and mingle with the Shoe Guys. General admission ticket of $100 includes appetizers, wine tastings, seating for the program and live auction, swag bag. VIP tickets and table tickets available. Details and tickets at www.winewomenandshoes.com/richmond.