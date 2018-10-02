Sick animals seized from Goochland home after eviction: ‘It was chaos’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va., -- More than a dozen animals - some suffering from disease - were rescued from a Goochland County residence after the homeowners were evicted.

Goochland County Animal Protection Director Tim Clough confirmed 10 cats were seized from a home on the 2800 block of Dogtown Road during an eviction on September 21.

"We were notified by the Goochland Sheriff’s Office that the eviction had occurred and the animals were left behind," Clough explained.

However, officers left five dogs in cages on the property since the county's temporary shelter was full. As of Tuesday night, the dogs remained in the backyard of the home.

"As soon as we have space available in our shelter we will bring them here and make them available for adoption," Clough stated.

Animal protection officers have been caring for the dogs on-site ever since the eviction.

Some of the cats seized were suffering from varying diseases and needed veterinary care, according to the director.

Half of the cats rescued are now available for adoption at the temporary shelter on Dogtown Road.

Clough said the homeowners could be facing charges pending the outcome of an investigation.

"We will be submitting a report to our Commonwealth’s Attorney and his office will make the decision on charges," he said.

CBS 6 reached out to the former owners, but haven't heard back.

'It was chaos' inside the home

A woman who stated she went inside the home during the eviction, but wanted to remain anonymous described the living conditions inside the home as deplorable.

"It was chaos with the animals jumping all over me that were sick. Their eyes were hanging out," she remembered. "The carpets were soaking wet. There were holes in the floor - gaping holes - that would allow opossums to come up."

The witness claimed she saw more more than just a dozen animals on the property.

She said the homeowner told her she became overwhelmed by the number of animals.

"Word got out that she takes care of stray cats and she said people started dropping them by the bucket load in her yard. They’d just be there when she got home," the woman claimed.

Clough could not confirm the witness' information.

He did call on the public to help them clear the shelter so they can accept other animals.

"Most of the cats were in good health condition, but some of them were thin," Clough stated. "We really need homes for these cats."

Goochland County Animal Protection's temporary animal shelter is located at 2748 Dogtown Road while a permanent structure is under construction.