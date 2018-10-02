× Richmond OKs initial plan to turn Northside car wash into brewery

RICHMOND, Va. — A brewery and an apartment complex planned for the city’s Northside cleared initial hurdles on Monday.

The Richmond Planning Commission voted to issue special-use permits for Safety Team Brewing’s new facility at 310 W. Brookland Park Boulevard and a proposed 224-unit apartment complex at 2009 Brook Road near Virginia Union University.

Safety Team is planning to open in a 6,500-square-foot building that would be constructed on the site of a former car wash on property owned by local investor Cory Weiner.

The commission approved the permit for Safety Team as part of its consent agenda, which contains items that are considered routine and noncontroversial.

Behind the concept is Brandon Tolbert, a former brewer at The Answer Brewpub and Final Gravity Brewing Co., and Chris Campanella. Work has not yet begun on Safety Team’s future site.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.