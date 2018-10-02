× Richmond Police name Latino community liaison

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Officer Kenia Marte Santana was recently named as the department’s new Hispanic liaison. The Richmond native will hold meetings, share crime prevention tips, assistance with interpretations, and serve as a bridge between police and Richmond’s Spanish-speaking citizens.

“It is an honor for me to be able to work with my beloved community,” Officer Marte Santana said. “I want to continue to enhance the relationship between [Richmond Police] officers and members of Hispanic community.”

Officer Marte Santana previously patrolled the Second Precinct near East Belt Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike.