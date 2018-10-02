Multiple arrests made in 2017 torch-lit march and rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – More than one year after a white nationalist torch-lit march and rally in Charlottesville, multiple arrests have been made in connection to the event, according to federal prosecutors.

United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and FBI Assistant Special Agent Thomas M. Chadwick will announce the arrests and charges during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

That press conference will take place at 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed on WTVR.com and the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

On August 11, 2017, more than 100 white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia grounds, carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “White lives matter.” They were protesting a Charlottesville City Council plan to remove a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a nearby park.

Things turned violent after physical fights between marches and protesters erupted. The torch rally was eventually shut down after police ruled the march was an unlawful assembly.

The next day, the violence continued and turned deadly during the “Unite the Right” rally. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed while protesting after a man drove his car into a crowd, according to police.

Two Virginia state troopers were also killed in a helicopter crash nearby after monitoring events during the rally. Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates and pilot Lt. Jay Cullen were on their way to provide over-watch for the motorcade of then-Governor Terry McAuliffe.