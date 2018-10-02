CBS 6 Gives thanks Miss Lena for helping raise Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two Richmond-area organizations, the Capital Diaper Bank and the nonprofit Ricky Johnson & Friends, recently teamed up to give away 500 cases of diapers to parents in metro-Richmond.

While the donations were part of National Diaper Awareness Week, the groups asked CBS 6 to help them continue to spread the love.

They donated even more diapers, so CBS 6 Gives could help even more parents.

We enlisted the help of Henrico childcare giver Lena Clarke.

Clarke, lovingly called Miss Lena by those who know her, has run her own daycare for years.

She has also served as a foster mother for more than a dozen children and works diligently in her church.

Though surprised by the visit, Miss Lena said she would be happy to help distribute the diapers to parents who need them.

As a thank you for her service to children throughout the years, CBS 6 Gives also presented Miss Lena with a gift card.

