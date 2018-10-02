× Man shot at South Richmond apartment complex: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot at the Midlothian Village apartment complex in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police said around 5:55 p.m. officers responded to the 4000 block Midlothian Turnpike for shots fired.

Crime Insider sources said the male victim was taken to Chippenham Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Those sources say police have been called out to four large fights at the complex Tuesday. There is no word if the shooting is related to the fights.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.