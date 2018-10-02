Know the Signs of a Concussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fall football season and youth football are very popular this time of year. Concussions can happen with this kind of contact sport, and it’s important to know the signs and symptoms. Dr. Alison Alford from the Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond stopped by our studio today to discuss when parents may want to seek medical attention for their students, as well as how to prevent concussions. The Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond is located at 2500 Gaskins Road, Suite B in Richmond. For more information, or to make an appointment, you can give them a call at 804-658-5385. Or you can go to their website at www.pediatricheadachecenter.com. The Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond is also on Facebook and Twitter at @phcr4u.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE PEDIATRIC HEADACHE CENTER OF RICHMOND}