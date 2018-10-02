Indiana teen accused of raping classmates to be charged as an adult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – An Indiana high school student has been charged with three felony counts of rape, according to WXIN.

Levi Stewart, 17, is being charged as an adult after allegedly forcing female classmates to perform sex acts.

Police say they began investigating the case after a report was made at the high school on Aug. 20, accusing Stewart of “threatening, intimidating and harassing young female students in his classes to engage in sexual activity with him,” court documents show.

The incidents allegedly happened over the past year or year and a half.

The reports came to light after the school received an anonymous tip that a male student was going to fight Stewart because he was tired of the teen allegedly putting female students in fear so they would be forced into a sexual relationship with him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stewart’s alleged victims were later interviewed at Susie’s Place or the Plainfield Police Department. While speaking with authorities, the affidavit says all of the girls claimed they were forced to perform sexual acts at Hummel Park.

During one of the alleged incidents, a victim says Stewart urged her to perform oral sex on him and when she said no, "he grabbed her and kissed her" and then began unbuttoning her pants. The victim says she pushed Stewart away, but he then pushed her down to his lap and told her “Do it. You’re already down there,” court documents say. She claims Stewart then forced her to perform oral sex.

Another girl says Stewart forced her to perform sexual acts as well. During one incident, the victim claims Stewart forced his hands down her pants. She says when she told him he didn’t like it, he told her to “just loosen up.”

The victims also accused Steward of being “emotionally aggressive,” saying that if they didn’t perform the sexual acts, then he said that meant they didn’t love him.

Stewart is facing three counts of level 3 felony rape for forced oral sex and forced digital penetration.

Plainfield Schools issued this statement regarding Stewart’s arrest:

Plainfield Schools’ officials are aware of the arrest of a Plainfield High School student last month. High school administrators cooperated fully with law enforcement authorities throughout their investigation. It is our obligation and responsibility to protect the privacy of students, and we do not anticipate making further comment on this matter. Any questions should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

"A lot of times they get through it, and they don’t tell anyone," said Shawnta Beverly, an Indianapolis expert on teen dating violence. "Unfortunately, the person that’s doing the controlling and abusing [will] continue to do that.”

Beverly, who often works with victims of teen domestic abuse, urges anyone who needs help to tell a trusted adult or reach out to a local domestic violence helpline or shelter.

If you or someone you know needs help, see the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or call the hotline at 1−800−799−7233.