Here’s how your child could be the next Gerber spokesbaby

Time to submit your photos! Gerber is looking for their new spokesbaby for the year.

The Gerber Photo Search began on October 1, and submissions end on Saturday, October 20th.

Parents and legal guardians can submit a photo of their child here or on Instagram by using the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018 in the post copy.

The age limit for the contest is up to 48 months.

Officials say the submitted photo must have been taken within 30 days of submission in order to qualify.

The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media through 2019 and be awarded $50,000.

Earlier this year, Lucas Warren was chosen from more than 140,000 candidates as Gerber’s first ever spokesbaby with Down syndrome.

“We’re excited for Lucas to now pass the torch to our 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby by serving as an honorary judge on this year’s panel,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka.

The winner will be announced on Gerber’s Instagram page.

For more information about the contest, click here.