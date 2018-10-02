Enjoy “Choice Cuts” at Publix Aprons Cooking School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re looking how to spice up your steak, Publix Super Markets Aprons Cooking School is presenting the “Choice Cuts Demonstration Style Cooking Series,” which is available for just $25. Chef Brian Mullins showed us how to make a Reverse Seared Bone-In Ribeye with Green Olive Salsa Verde. It’s just one of the courses available through the cooking series. You’ll also learn how to make Smokey Dry-Rubbed Tri-Tip with Southern Style Greens. For more information give them a call at 804-527-1498 or visit them online at http://www.publix.com/cookingschools or find them on Facebook and Instagram @ApronsRVA

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}