Richmond is re-timing traffic lights at 300 intersections

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond will re-time more than 300 traffic lights and crosswalks in downtown Richmond this month. Work is slated to begin October 6.

The project is just one part of a city-wide effort to make Richmond a safer place to travel.

Earlier this year, the city re- timed 71 intersections in South Richmond and 17 in North Richmond.

“The retiming initiative began in January and is part of an upcoming comprehensive initiative to deploy low cost, systemic pedestrian safety improvements at signalized intersections through 2020. These improvements include: high visibility crosswalks, accessible ramps, pedestrian countdown signals and improved signal timings. These improvements will increase pedestrian safety on our major arterials citywide at more than 390 signalized intersections,” a city spokesperson said.

The process to re-time the lights does not happen overnight.

“Each corridor takes several weeks to fine tune before the pattern is finalized,” the spokesperson continued. “Due to the changes in some traffic signal operations, all transportation users are encouraged to be alert as they become accustomed to the e new traffic patterns.”

The project is funded – in part – from both state and federal funding.

” Additional benefits of new timing plans include improving pedestrian safety and multi-modal mobility, decreased wear on motor vehicles, as well as improved gas mileage by reducing the number of stops and starts,” the city spokesperson said. “There also will be significant environmental benefits through the

reduction of vehicle emissions such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds.”