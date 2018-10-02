× Helicopter lands along I-95 to fly crash victim to hospital

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 95 was closed near Interstate 295 in Prince George County Tuesday morning after a car crash.

“A Kia sedan ran off road, then overturned underneath the overpass,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “The interstate was closed due to the male driver being transported by VCU helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.”

The crash was reported at about 7:20 a.m.

“The cause of the crash is under investigation,” Hill added.

