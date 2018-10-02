Closing the education gap for young African-American men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Alarming research reveals that more than half of African-American men, 53%, drop out of school. Those who do stay in school are lagging when behind when it comes to graduation rates, literacy, and college preparedness. Dr. Lawrence Bolar has worked as a teacher, school counselor, and school administrator over the last two decades, and he stopped by to talk about his new book - The Non-Negotiable: Educating African-American Male Students K-12. For more information on this topic, and how to purchase Dr. Bolar’s book, you can visit his website at www.lawrencebolar.com