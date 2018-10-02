Amazon to pay $15

Christian Bolar performs debut single “Speak It”

Posted 12:08 pm, October 2, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - 11-year-old singer/songwriter Christian Bolar is excited about hisdebut single “Speak It,” which is now available on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital outlets. Cristian is part of a new Artist Development Program named “Rise” that was launched in June 2018 by the BGA School of Music here in Richmond. 