Christian Bolar performs debut single “Speak It”

RICHMOND, Va. - 11-year-old singer/songwriter Christian Bolar is excited about hisdebut single “Speak It,” which is now available on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital outlets. Cristian is part of a new Artist Development Program named “Rise” that was launched in June 2018 by the BGA School of Music here in Richmond.
