Virginia man arrested at RIC after TSA discovers loaded gun in carry-on bag

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested at Richmond International Airport early Monday morning after a TSA officer found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag.

The .40 caliber firearm was discovered when the traveler entered the checkpoint X-ray monitor.

A TSA officer detected the handgun when it entered the machine. The gun was loaded with 10 bullets.

Police responded to the checkpoint and arrested the man on weapons charges. The identity of the man has not been released. Officers also confiscated the gun at the scene.

This is the 10th gun that TSA officers have confiscated at RIC this year.

People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and federal civil penalties up to $13,000.

Weapons—including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags but can be transported in checked bags if they are properly packed.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure, the TSA reminded.