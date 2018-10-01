× Tj. Maxx and HomeGoods combo store to open in Chester

CHESTER, Va. — Imagine being able to shop at both T.j. Maxxx and Homegoods in one fell swoop.

This October, the two brands will come together for a new combo store opening in Chester.

On Oct. 7, the hybrid store will open in in the Breckinridge Shopping Center at 12850 Jefferson Davis Highway. Customers can expect separate entrances, two distinct store environments and a common pass-through that allows customers to shop both stores seamlessly.

Grand Opening hours for both locations are from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m..