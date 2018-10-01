× Spanberger campaign apologizes after crude message left at Dave Brat’s home

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Abigail Spanberger campaign has issued an apology to competitor Dave Brat one day after campaign material with the words “Rot in hell Dave” were left by a canvasser on his family’s front door.

Brat, a Republican running for re-election in Virginia’s 7th congressional district, posted a picture of the campaign flyer left on his front door on Facebook Sunday. The post details that the note was left by a canvasser and discovered by his children.

On Monday, the Spanberger campaign issued a statement apologizing for the letter and confirming that the canvassers involved were not welcome to volunteer for the campaign.

“Immediately upon hearing that someone had left a handwritten, negative note at Mr. Brat’s house this weekend, we questioned the volunteers who had been canvassing in the area and discovered that four high school students were involved in this incident. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable and beneath the dignity of this race, and we have already notified these students that they are not welcome to volunteer with our campaign again.”

“We apologize to Mr. Brat and his family. As someone whose personal, confidential information has already been compromised in the course of this campaign, Abigail believes that politics should never threaten the safety and security of any candidate, their family, or their staff.”