Police: Driver kills mother of 4 on Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police in Chesterfield continued their search Monday for the hit-and-run driver who struck Selene Galvan-Santos.

Galvan-Santos, a 30-year-old mother of four, died at the hospital.

She was struck walking near her Marbrett Drive home in the Chesterfield Village apartment at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, September 30.

Friends were not sure why she was out walking so late at night, but said she was known to walk to the Wawa, about a half mile from her home, to get food.

Suspect’s vehicle has ‘417’ license plate

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a dark-colored, foreign make sedan with a partial license plate containing the numbers “417.”

“The investigation has revealed that unknown persons had driven through the area of this crash immediately after it occurred,” officials said. “Investigators are interested in speaking with these unknown persons and they are urged to contact police.”

Galvan-Santos was described as sweet and very outgoing.

She lived in Chesterfield with her husband and children.

Her family was in the process of raising money to help pay to transport her body back to her native Mexico for burial.

A donation link will be provided here once it becomes available.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.

37.505090 -77.536257