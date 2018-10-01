× Richmond man arrested with loaded gun outside Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was arrested early Monday morning after Capitol Police discovered him with a loaded gun outside of an entrance to the Virginia State Capitol.

The incident started when Capitol Police observed a male on security camera at approximately 4:16 a.m. outside of the Capitol’s south entrance at 10th and Bank streets.

That male has been identified as 28-year-old Spencer Adams, of the 900 block of West Grace Street.

After asking for identification, officers discovered that Adams had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for providing a false identity to Richmond Police.

While being arrested, Adams told officers that he had a gun in his backpack.

After searching an interior pocket of the bag, officers found a Glock 26 with a round in the chamber.

Adams has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and processed on his outstanding warrant. He has been taken to the Richmond Justice Center.