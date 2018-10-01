× Petersburg police seek help identifying man found dead

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man found dead on the 600 block of Pegram Street on Monday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police were called to the scene for reports of person laying down and not responsive. After arriving on scene, officials located a black male laying on the ground and confirmed that he was dead.

The man is currently unidentified but has tattoos on both of his arms. On his left arm there is a tattoo of the scales of Justice with “Justice” tattooed under it. On his right arm there appears to be a crown with words tattooed above and below it.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

If anyone has any information as to the identity of the individual, believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.