Man dressed as mechanic takes upskirt photo of woman at Midlothian Goodwill

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A female customer at a Goodwill store in Midlothian reported Thursday than an unknown male took a photo up her skirt.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Friday, September 28 at the Goodwill located at 8535 Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall with short hair. He was wearing a blue mechanics uniform, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photo here.