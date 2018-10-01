× Kaine, Stewart to debate Tuesday on CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Corey Stewart will debate Tuesday night in Richmond.

The People’s Debate will broadcast live on CBS 6, on WTVR.com, and the CBS 6 Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.

“It’s important that voters get to hear directly from the candidates to make the best informed decisions on issues that are important to their families,” Jim Dau, AARP Virginia State Director, said. “We are honored to be able to give Virginia voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates in this statewide forum.”

Tim Kaine was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. He previously served as Governor of Virginia and Mayor of Richmond.

Corey Stewart is chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.