DMV begins issuing REAL ID driver’s licenses needed to board flights in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will begin issuing REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses on Monday, October 1.

A REAL ID can be used for all of the same purposes as your current driver’s license, but, beginning October 1, 2020, it can also be used as federal identification.

This will allow holders to board domestic flights and enter secure federal facilities.

“DMV is now offering optional REAL ID compliant credentials so that Virginians who rely on their state issued driver’s license or identification card to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities or military bases won’t be inconvenienced by the change in federal ID requirements beginning in October 2020,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb.

A REAL ID will display a small star in the upper right corner, while a standard credential will display “Federal Limits Apply.”

“Because you don’t need a REAL ID for two more years, we hope customers will visit DMV when it is time to renew their current credential or at another time that’s convenient to them in the next two years,” Holcomb added.

If you renew your driver’s license in the next two years and choose not to obtain the REAL ID, you will receive a license or ID that displays “Federal Limits Apply” and will not be able to use the credential as federal identification.

If you are interested in upgrading your drivers license and apply for an optional REAL ID, you should bring these items to the DMV:

U.S. birth certificate or unexpired U.S. Passport

Social Security Card or W-2 form

Utility bill (not more than two months old) and a Virginia driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, learner’s permit, or DMV-issued ID card displaying the applicant’s name and current Virginia residential street address

For more information about REAL ID, click here.

Other accepted forms of federal identification include a U.S. Passport, Passport Card, and some military IDs.