Missing woman found dead behind Richmond home, man charged with her murder

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was charged with murder in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Devin Harrison, 22, was found dead behind a home along the 2100 block of Fairfax Avenue, near Route 1 in South Richmond, on July 31.

Police went to the home that day after Devin’s father called to report he had not heard from his daughter in 24 hours.

“Police conducted a search… and located Harrison behind a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Lemar J. McDaniel Jr., 21, who lives on that block of Fairfax Avenue, was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and concealment of a dead body, according to Richmond Police.

McDaniel Jr. was being held in jail on unrelated charges.

This is a developing story.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information about this homicide, to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.