Chesterfield store clerk recovers after being pistol-whipped during robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Family Dollar store clerk who was struck by a pistol during a robbery is out of the hospital and recovering, according to Crime Insider sources.

In mid-September, the suspect grabbed the clerk by her hair, shoved a gun in her face, and tried to force her to the back of the store to open the safe.

When she said she couldn't open the safe, police say the man in these surveillance images became enraged, beating the woman with his gun as she tried to give him cash from the register.

"She's a really nice older lady,” Melanie Nazario, who works nearby, said. “It's just awful."

Nazario says hearing about violent crime hits close to home. “It's scary. You don't want to be left alone at work."

The Family Dollar is located off of Taw Street near Jeff Davis Highway in Chesterfield County.

Police are hoping that even though he was well covered, someone may recognize the suspect by his outfit wearing. He is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a bandana.

The community offered its prayers Monday to the injured clerk.