RICHMOND, Va. - Bratwurst, German potato salad, and corned beef brisket will all be on the menu when the ACCA Shriners Provost Guard presents it’s annual “Oktoberfest” celebration. Dennis Berry and Mike Lott from the ACCA Shriners Provost Guard stopped by. Mark Your Calendars for “Oktoberfest” happening Friday, October 12th from 6pm – 9pm at the ACCA Shriner Center on Bellevue Avenue. Tickets are available for $20, and it’s all you can eat! All proceeds from that event will benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. You can find more information about that event, and how to buy tickets, at their website www.accashriners.com.
Celebrate “Oktoberfest” with ACCA Shriners
-
Weekend Events: Armenian Food fest, Sips on the Skyline, Northside Big tent Festival
-
Field Day of the Past, St. Benedict Oktoberfest & Rhythm & Blooms Fundraiser
-
VTM Pres: Stone Throw Down
-
“Moon Child” Is Out Of This World!
-
Chef K Cooking Cuban
-
-
The Best PART of Virginia
-
Active Aging Week
-
These weekend events are canceled or postponed because of Florence
-
Several events kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness month in Central Virginia
-
Weekend Events: Time Travelers, South African Food & Wine Fest & PrideFest
-
-
Veterans color guard suits up at the Diamond: ‘We are proud to be Marines’
-
Festival of India
-
Wendy’s is giving away free cheeseburgers every day in September