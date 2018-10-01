Celebrate “Oktoberfest” with ACCA Shriners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Bratwurst, German potato salad, and corned beef brisket will all be on the menu when the ACCA Shriners Provost Guard presents it’s annual “Oktoberfest” celebration. Dennis Berry and Mike Lott from the ACCA Shriners Provost Guard stopped by. Mark Your Calendars for “Oktoberfest” happening Friday, October 12th from 6pm – 9pm at the ACCA Shriner Center on Bellevue Avenue. Tickets are available for $20, and it’s all you can eat! All proceeds from that event will benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. You can find more information about that event, and how to buy tickets, at their website www.accashriners.com.