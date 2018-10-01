× Busch Gardens changes Membership Program for frequent park guests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens and Water Country USA have announced enhancements to the theme parks’ Membership Program. The new Platinum Membership option was added on Monday.

Now, park-goers can choose from a range of four Membership tiers: Basic, Unlimited, Premier and Platinum.

“The more consumers move up, the bigger and better the savings,” a Busch Gardens spokesperson explained.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Platinum Membership (11 parks)

Highlights: biggest benefits + richest rewards + 11 parks

It features unlimited visits to Busch Gardens, Water Country USA and nine other theme and water parks in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ family. Other benefits include Preferred Parking (when available), 15 percent off in-park purchases, three free guest tickets, a free PhotoKey subscription, ride again privileges, access to exclusive events, monthly rewards and discount guest tickets.

Premier Membership (Options: Busch Gardens or two-park)

Highlights: 15% discounts + free friend tickets + Preferred Parking

The Premier Membership offers free Preferred Parking (when available), 15 percent off in-park purchases, three free guest tickets, access to exclusive events, monthly rewards and discount guest tickets.

Unlimited Membership (Busch Gardens only, Water Country USA only or two-park)

Highlights: unlimited admission + free parking + 10% discounts

Benefits include free general parking, 10 percent off in-park purchases, two free guest tickets, access to exclusive events, monthly rewards, and discount guest tickets.

Basic Membership (Busch Gardens only, Water Country USA only or two-park)

Highlights: low price + discounts + select blockout dates

Benefits include 50 percent off general parking, 10 percent off in-park purchases, access to exclusive events, monthly rewards and guest ticket discounts. Blockout dates that accompany this tier have been significantly reduced with the new Membership Plan. (28 days total)

Christmas Town is included in all Memberships for Busch Gardens. The Membership Program was introduced in February. The changes were in response to guest interests.

“Our guests quickly saw the value in Membership, but also wanted more flexibility,” Kevin Lembke, park president for Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, said. “We listened to that feedback and now we’ll offer a wide range of Membership Plans that best suits their needs.”

Membership Plans start at just $10 a month. If you purchased a Membership prior to October 1 and would like to change to the new plan options, you can visit the parks’ ticket windows in person or call (757) 229-4386. New Membership purchases can be made online at http://www.buschgardens.com/joinBGW or by calling the number above.