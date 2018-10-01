Bon Secours/Wegmans FREE Colon Cancer Screening Kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Colon caner is a concern for many people, and Michael A. White, MD, a surgical oncologist at St. Mary’s Hospital of Bon Secoursand his former patient, Steve Thompson sat down to talk about how you can test for colon cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that people with an average risk begin regular screenings at the age of 45. Free colon cancer screening kits are also available at area Wegmans locations and select Bon Secours locations. For more information and a complete list of locations, you can visit www.bonsecours.com/detection.