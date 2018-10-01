“Betting on Big Tech” with CODEVA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local non-profit, CODEVA, joined us today to talk about a special fundraising event. CODEVA advocates for computer science students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The organization’s Executive Director, Chris Dovi, as well as the Tiffany Jana, founder of TMI Consulting, and her daughter Saba shared the details. The “Betting on Big Tech” event is coming up November 8th from 6:00-9:00pm at the Hippodrome in Historic Jackson Ward. For more information, and how to buy tickets, you can visit their website at www.codevirginia.org.