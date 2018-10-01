A Special Evening for “Our Laughter in the Rain”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Our Laughter in the Rain, a local support group for women with cancer. Cheryl Tankersley stopped by our studio to talk abouttheir Free event that will feature fun, fellowship and fashion for Cancer Patients and Survivors. Come on out Sunday, October 7th beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Dominion Country Club to enjoy! CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth will serve as the evening’s emcee. To RSVP visitrsvpourlaughterintherain@gmail.com